The Earth from above

Not Available

"Earth From Above" is a series of 15 documentaries (plus a special Copenhagen episode) of 90 minutes each, presented by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and dedicated to the major challenges faced by our planet, It was broadcast on France 2 and France 3, French national television. "Earth From Above" brings the viewer beautiful High Definition images of the Earth. Each episodes talks about a particular environmental challenge. The show "Earth From Above" is 4 years of shooting for 4 seasons and a total of 15 episodes plus special Copenhagen ("A night for the Earth")