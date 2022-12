Not Available

Despite her popularity as a former pop star, Oh In Young will do anything to to prove she's more than a has-been. But when In Young agrees to star on a drama centered around the life of a hapless daughter-in-law under the thumb of her controlling mother-in-law, things get super awkward when Yang Choon Ja eventually becomes her off-screen mother-in-law. Can In Young take the heat of both her real and fictional mother-in-laws?