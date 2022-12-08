Not Available

The Eccentric Family

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

P.A.Works

In Kyoto, there are three kinds of residents: humans, raccoon dogs, and tengu. Shimogamo Yasaburou is the third son of the Shimogamo raccoon dog family. His father, Souichirou, had been the head of Kyoto raccoon dog community until he was eaten by the human members of "Friday Club". While taking care of old tengu, fighting with other raccoon dogs, and playing with a psychic human girl, Yasaburou approaches the truth of his father's death.

Cast

Takahiro SakuraiYasaburou Shimogamo (voice)
Junichi SuwabeYaichirou Shimogamo (voice)
Mai NakaharaYashirou Shimogamo (voice)
Hiroyuki YoshinoYajirou Shimogamo (voice)
Kikuko InoueTousen Shimogamo (voice)

