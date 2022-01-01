Not Available

The Ed Show is an hour-long weekday news commentary program on MSNBC. The program is hosted by Ed Schultz, who also hosts the nationally syndicated radio program, The Ed Schultz Show. Debuting as a weeknight program on MSNBC on April 6, 2009, at 6 PM ET, it has aired in a variety of timeslots.[1] It later moved to 10 PM ET, filling the time slot previously occupied by The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell when that show took over the 8 PM ET after Countdown with Keith Olbermann was cancelled. In October 2011, it swapped spots with The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.[2] On March 13, 2013, Schultz revealed that he would be moving to a new expanded weekend lineup at the network. His last weeknight show aired on March 14,[3][4] and the show returned as a weekend show on May 11 at 5 PM ET.