The Edge was a skit comedy show that pushed the skits too the extreme on Fox. David Mirkin's creation featured notorious sketches such as "Cracklin' Crotch", a wild west parody complete with a cowboy whose crotch produces a "rice crispies" noise, and "Billy Kwong", a kung-fu spoof featuring the world's longest jump kick (literally, the camera followed a pair of outstretched legs as it pursued the victim, around corners and such).