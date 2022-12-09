Not Available

The Eisen Hour is a weekly hour-long, six-episode series featuring Emmy nominated broadcaster, Rich Eisen. Each week, Eisen will sit down with some of the most dynamic personalities from the world of sports and entertainment. True to his style, Rich will unearth unique stories and opinions using his total recall of all things movies and pop culture. Each week highlights a joyful, engaging, and oftentimes hilarious look at the world of entertainment through the lens of Eisen’s uncanny interviewing style.