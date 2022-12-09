Not Available

With the failure of democractic movements such as the 2014 protests, the election of Chief Executive in 2017 is a hybrid universal suffrage. Wai Man-hin (Poon Chan-leung), non-partisan candidate, is killed in a car accident on the day he wins the Chief Executive election. In the coming years, Wai's widow, Yip Ching (Angelica Lee), becomes an active activist for labour rights. As the 2022 Chief Executive election approaches, Luk Wai-tou (Savio Tsang), DNRA-backed candidate, is embroiled in an extramarital scandal. While DNRA continues to back Luk under the pressure of a mainland official, Sung Man-san (Liu Kai-chi), President of the Legislative Council and Chairman of DNRA, is ambitious and tries to replace Luk. Meanwhile, Yip is persuaded by Cheung Gwai-lung (Gregory Wong) into following her late husband's footsteps and participating in the election.