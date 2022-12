Not Available

Welcome to The Elgin TV Hour guide at TV Tome.This one hour live drama series replaced the previous seasons Motorola TV Theatre and alternated weekly with the U.S. Steel Hour. The telecasts were live from New York and featured such top actors as Ralph Bellamy, Gertrude Berg, Franchot Tone, Boris Karloff, Polly Bergen, John Cassavetes, John Forsythe, Dorothy Gish, Teresa Wright and Joanne Woodward. Another one of Herbert Brodkins' early live dramas.