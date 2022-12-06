Not Available

Welcome to The Ellen Burstyn Show guide at TV Tome. <P> THE ELLEN BURSTYN SHOW: ABC Weekly Situation Comedy, Produced by Ron Frazier for Walt Disney. This series premiered September 20, 1986. <P> Burstyn plays Ellen Brewer, the head of a multi-generational household. Brewer is an iconclastic writer-in-residence at a Baltimore college. She holds seminars in the brownstone she shares with a hyperactive mother Sydney (Elaine Strich), 25-year-old daughter Molly (Megan Mullally) and 5-year-old grandson, Nick(Jesse R. Tendler). Theme song "Nothing in the world like love" lyrics: John Bettis, music: Artie Butler <P> jogi28, please email editor at [email protected] <P> ***Many thanks to all fans who have given me so much new info. Please keep it coming. <P>