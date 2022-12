Not Available

The Embassy takes a look at the daily life of the The Australian Embassy in Bangkok, where Australian diplomats break their code of silence and take us into their world for the very first time. Close to a million Aussies visit Thailand every year, and every day brings a new crisis. The consul helps expats and tourists with imprisonment, drunken urination, young love, a wet passport or a surrogate baby. Whenever they're in strife, the Embassy is their lifeline.