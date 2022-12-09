The Emperor's Cook

Not Available

Tokuzo Akiyama (Takeru Satoh) is a young man living in a rural area. One day, he eats cutlet. That experience leads him to become a cook for western style food. He first goes to Tokyo and then Paris, France to learn about the culinary arts. Fighting against discrimination and prejudice, he becomes a chef at the Hotel Ritz in Paris, France. At the age of 26, he becomes the chef for the Emperor of Japan.