Not Available

The Emperor's Cook

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TBS

Tokuzo Akiyama (Takeru Satoh) is a young man living in a rural area. One day, he eats cutlet. That experience leads him to become a cook for western style food. He first goes to Tokyo and then Paris, France to learn about the culinary arts. Fighting against discrimination and prejudice, he becomes a chef at the Hotel Ritz in Paris, France. At the age of 26, he becomes the chef for the Emperor of Japan.

Cast

Takeru SatohTokuzo Akiyama
Haru KurokiToshiko Takahama
Tetsuya TakedaShogo Kirizuka
Ryohei SuzukiShutaro Akiyama
Tetta SugimotoShuzo Akiyama
Jun MihoFuki Akiyama

View Full Cast >

Images