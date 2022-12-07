Not Available

"The Emperor's New School" is an animated comedy about a would-be emperor (selfish and spoiled teen Kuzco) who must graduate public school before he can claim the throne. His biggest obstacle is the evil Yzma and her dimwitted sidekick Kronk who are out to make sure Kuzco fails at reclaiming his throne. While pursuing his diploma, Kuzco has been banished from the royal palace and is forced to live with Pacha, his wife Chicha and their family. Kuzco relies on his supportive friend, and biggest crush, Malina, to help him navigate life as a student.