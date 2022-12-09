The Empress

Not Available

This drama shows a woman who rises to high authority takes revenge on the people who stepped on her life and caused her to step into prostitution. Seo In Hwa (Jang Shin Young) is a college student studying painting at a prestigious university. She wants to live her life differently from her mother who ran a hostess bar, but she is trampled over by power and money. Because of this, Seo In Hwa becomes a hostess in a drinking establishment. She overcomes hardships to become the best in her field. She then seeks revenge on the men in power who destroyed her life and let her mother die.