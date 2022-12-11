Not Available

The Enclave is a three-part series directed by Willem van de Sande Bakhuyzen, about the fall of Srebrenica and the Dutch government's failure to protect the town from attackers. The series originally aired by Netherlands Public Broadcasting. The series was made in 2002. It has since been condensed into a movie and is regularly shown on US free satellite network LinkTV. In the original series, each episode describes the Srebrenica massacre in three different points of view and how it continues to control the characters. In the movie version, only two points of view were shown. The following episode descriptions were taken from the Dutch Public Broadcasting website.