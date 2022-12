Not Available

It was a time of great bitterness and hatred in Britain - a war that set father against son and brother against brother. The breakdown in relations between a Parliament with a strong purpose and a King who believed in his divine right to rule, set the scene for a series of brutal battles that were truly a struggle for the soul of a nation. The outcome of the English Civil War shaped the course of the nation's history, and laid the foundations of the country as it is today.