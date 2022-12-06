The Enid Blyton Adventure Series

Not Available

Join Philip, Dinah, Lucy, and Jack along with their beloved pet parrot, Kiki, in this unique and contemporary series of breath taking non stop action and adventure. Through rivers, woods, mountains - even a circus - this group of intrepid adventurers make sure that they save the day, although at times it looks as though they might need saving themselves! A whirlwind of fun, excitement and daring, this series will appeal to children and indeed families of all ages where good always triumphs in the end.