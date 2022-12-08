The Eric Bana Sketch Show

Not Available

After developing a name for himself on the Australian comedy scene, Eric Bana joined the case of comedy sketch series Full Frontal in 1993. He spent four successful years with the series, dazzling viewers with a weekly array of sharp impersonations and quirky original characters. Eric wrote much of his own material, and based some of his more memorable creations on members of his own family. In 1997 after winning a Logie award for funniest human, Eric embarked on his own successful sketch series, featuring the talents of Bob Franklin, Ros Hammond, Steve Curry, Dave O'Neil, Robyn Butler and Michael Veitch. The series was a treat for Bana fans, featuring all of his most popular characters plus a host of new ones.