Walk the paths Jesus walked in the Holy Land with master teacher and scholar Truman G. Madsen. Answer the Savior's call, "Come, follow me." Beautiful film footage transports you from Bethlehem to Nazareth to the Garden Tomb. Dr. Madsen's penetrating insights and witness illuminate the life of Christ in a unique and personal way. Seeing the Savior's ministry in its original setting, with added perspective from the heart and mind of a true disciple, will enhance your knowledge and understanding of the Eternal Christ.