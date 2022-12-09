The Evolution of Our Love

Not Available

Love isn’t always found in the places you expect it. Ai Ruo Man is a successful career woman. But her strong personality and independent nature chases men away in her personal life. Lu Fei is a gentle, easy-going man who loves to cook, clean and tend to his garden. Women appreciate his kind spirit, but not enough to date or marry him. Ai Ruo Man and Lu Fei have been best friends for the past 15 years. As they both enter their 30s, can they help each other find the mate of their dreams?