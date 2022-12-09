Not Available

The Ex and The Why features two separate stories of young adults who are hung up on their exes. In some cases, the significant others have reinvented themselves and get the chance that most dream of, to see the look on their exes' face when the blindfold is removed and their new selves are revealed. In other cases, some get the answer to the question they have been waiting years for: why their exes broke up with them. These surprise meetings result in a second chance at love, though some may wish this surprise never took place.