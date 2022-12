Not Available

Li Qin Ai is a magazine photographer who is happy with her career and her relationship with her boyfriend, Zhou Li Yang. She has tried hard to forget her first love, Dai Hai An, after they broke up 10 years ago. When Hai An reappears in Qin Ai’s life unexpectedly, some things are just not right with him. First of all, he is still his 18-year-old self from their youth, and he is “half-transparent.”