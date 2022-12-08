Not Available

The Examined Life brings learners the philosophic wisdom of the western world in 26 half-hour episodes. Each episode examines one of the "Great Questions" that have intrigued philosophers from antiquity to the present. Using writings of past philosophers and interviews with contemporary philosophers, the series underscores how these classic questions still reverberate in modern society. Produced in cooperation with Netherlands Educational Corporation (TELEAC) and the Swedish Educational Broadcasting Company (UR).