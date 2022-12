Not Available

A team of two contestants enter a maze of 26 rooms, containing either a question linked to an amount of money, or a panic room, which requires them to memorize a list of pictures shown to them. Correct answers are added to their exit list, while incorrect answers add all four choices to the exit list. As they venture deeper into the maze, the money values in the room increase. However, in order to win the money, they must be able to recite their exit list from memory.