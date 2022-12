Not Available

A grand overview of the universe and how it may evolve in the new millennium, this documentary reflects the vibrancy of young astronomers at the cutting edge of science. Watch as they scour the solar system and beyond for clues that will tell us not only where we've been, but perhaps where we're going. Via state-of-the art 3D graphics, the movie animates sequences from the structures of the Big Bang to the anatomy of the sun.