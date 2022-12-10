Not Available

A group of boys and girls, who have undergone rigorous choices, have entered a flight school preparatory class that is different from their peers. On the basis of excellent completion of the study of the culture class, it has experienced the rough and tempered and bears the responsibility and pressure that the peers can not perceive. Start with the basics of flying and study the knowledge and skills of flying. After completing the physical experience, they also completed the reshaping of the soul, enhanced the awareness of national defence and the belief in resolutely defending the airspace of the motherland.