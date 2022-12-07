Not Available

Bill Nye, most widely known as the zany host of ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’, a show geared towards exposing young viewers to all different forms of science, is back with a new series aimed at a more mature audience. In his new series, ‘The Eyes of Nye’, Bill explores some of today’s most controversial topics as well as taking a look at everyday science. He incorporates a comedic approach, similar to that of ‘Science Guy’, to tackle some serious issues and educate his audience in a very straight forward manner.