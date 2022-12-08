Not Available

Hosted by pop culture queen Kristin Cavallari and hot young designer and "Fashion Star" veteran Orly Shani, each week "The Fabulist" brings together an exciting panel of tastemakers whose fingers are planted firmly on the pulse of worldwide beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends. With the help of Eonline’s fashion forward style editors and a team of trend-setting lifestyle experts who research, identify, and anticipate what’s hot and what’s next, the hosts present all of the buzzworthy trends that you need to know about now. These fun, hip hosts and outspoken panelists bring the exclusive round-up of insights and finds into "The Fabulist's" NYC studio for lively and topical discussions that inform and inspire viewers.