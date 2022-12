Not Available

Cookery show presented by chef Henry Herbert and his brother Tom, who runs a bakery next to his sibling's butcher's shop in Gloucestershire. The pair demonstrate hearty recipes and new twists on baking classics, and compete in culinary challenges. The series begins as the duo prepare the perfect white loaf and show off the `Trencher', a recipe for an open-top hanger steak sandwich topped with wild mushrooms and crispy salad