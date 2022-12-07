Not Available

The Fabulous Beekman Boys is a reality television show produced in the United States by World of Wonder Productions. The series follows Josh Kilmer-Purcell and his partner Brent Ridge as they learn how to become farmers and launch their lifestyle brand, Beekman 1802. Brent, a physician who later worked for Martha Stewart Omnimedia, lives at the farm full time, while Josh, a New York Times bestselling author, commutes from their apartment in New York City on the weekends. The show airs on Planet Green, one of the Discovery Networks.