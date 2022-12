Not Available

This is a world that only the strongest gets to rule. The ancient alchemy is about to rip a hole in the universe while the flaming sword of heaven is going to put an end to the cycle of lives. Rulers of thousands of realms are killed by one that has the bloodline of Titan. Qin Nan, the chosen one, who has cultivated an invincible martial art, has embarked on the road to eternity by defeating countless geniuses and dominating the heavens!