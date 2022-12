Not Available

The Face, hosted by photographer Nigel Barker, features supermodel coaches Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova and Coco Rocha as they compete to find the face of ULTA Beauty, one of the fastest growing beauty retailers in the United States. The series will give viewers access inside the world of the industry as three teams of aspiring models, each led by one of the supermodel coaches, are guided through real life assignments, including photo shoots and commercials.