Supermodel Naomi Campbell and Australia's own renowned supermodels Cheyenne Tozzi and Nicole Trunfio will compete against one another to find THE FACE of Fresh Effects by Olay. Earning a real contract as the brand ambassador, the winner will launch the brand to the Australian market and front a national advertising campaign. Hosted by Georges Antoni viewers will be given unprecedented access into the world of the fashion industry. Each supermodel selects 4 models each out of 24 hopefuls to be on her team. These teams will then compete against each other to become The Face Australia. Which mentor can take her team to the top?