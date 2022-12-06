Not Available

A mid-season replacement that series fits rather too easily into the bland high-school-sitcom mold to be memorable. Although The Faculty seems conceived as a starring vehicle for executive producer Meredith Baxter, she generously plays her role as straight woman to an ensemble cast of slightly bizarre co-workers. The most memorable is Nancy Lenehan, best known for her small recurring role as an neurotic teacher in Grace Under Fire; here, as the power-hungry bitch secretary Daisy, she shows considerable comedic talent and bite. Someone give both women another series!