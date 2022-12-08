Not Available

The Fairies of Liaozhai is a Chinese television series adapted from Pu Songling's collection of supernatural stories titled Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio. The series is produced by Chinese Entertainment Shanghai and stars Nicky Wu, Fann Wong, Qu Ying, Daniel Chan, Lin Chia-yu, Pan Yueming, Sun Li and Cecilia Liu.[1] Shooting began in December 2006 and wrapped up in March 2007. The 40 episodes long series is divided into four parts - Liancheng (連城), Xia Nü (俠女), Huanniang (宦娘) and Xin Shisanniang (辛十四娘).