The Fairly OddParents

Not Available

Vivian Turner and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, became siblings after their parents and high school sweethearts, Ty Turner and Rachel Ragland reunited in the town of Dimmsdale. Their new family dynamic uproots Viv from her life and thrusts her into an entirely new home and town. Therefore, to help her survive, Timmy Turner entrusts her with his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. However, Roy witnesses the fairy transfer process and also inherits the fairy godparents. Throughout the series, Viv and Roy will team up to navigate their new life with the help of their magical fairy godparents.