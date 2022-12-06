The Fairly OddParents

Not Available

The Fairly Odd Parents is a totally out-of-this-world cartoon about a 10-year old boy named Timmy... whose life isn't exactly normal. He has Fairy Godparents by the name of Cosmo and Wanda, who grant Timmy's wishes. However, Timmy isn't always the most specific about his wishes, and more often than not, things tend to go haywire! Watch their wacky adventures- you'll *WISH* for more!! The Fairly Odd Parents is still popular and is still remaining in a biggest teen show tie with Disney's Lizzie McGuire and The Proud Family. The show was a spin-off of Oh Yeah! Cartoons, having originally been featured in it along with Nicktoons ChalkZone and Danny Phantom.