The Family (1994)

Written by acclaimed novelist Roddy Doyle and directed by Michael Winterbottom, Family is a searing television drama that aired on BBC One and RTÉ One in 1994. Family is a compelling, characteristically no-frills look at life in an Irish suburb, where Charlo Spencer's violent behaviour, infidelities and criminal activities are pushing his wife and children to breaking point. The original transmission was a watershed moment in Irish TV history, leading to an outcry and national debate about domestic violence.