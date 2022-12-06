The Family (2016)

Not Available

The return of Adam, a politician’s son, presumed dead after disappearing over a decade earlier, sends shockwaves through his tight knit family. His parents, John and Claire, struggle to deal with the emotional weight of Adam’s return; his brother, Danny, is slow to welcome him as Adam seems so different than the brother he knew; while his sister, Willa, holds the family together as she hides secrets of her own. As the mysterious young man is welcomed back, the neighbor sitting in jail for his murder is released, and the cop responsible is forced to reexamine what truly happened. But the bigger question remains, is Adam really who he says he is?