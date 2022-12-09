The Family Is Coming

Not Available

The weekend drama is a family rom-com based on the novel Grandma Is Back, about a grandma who abandoned her family 50 years ago, and suddenly returns one day to distribute a 10-billion-won inheritance to her children and grandchildren. The story will be about the family members’ competition over who gets the inheritance, leading to comic hijinks and eventually growth and maturity for all involved. Choi Dong-suk is a good-looking man and graduated from a prestigious university but have no job. Detective Cha Hak Yeon is the one investigating the mysterious return of a grandmother who unites with her family, bringing along with her a great amount of inheritance.