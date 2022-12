Not Available

Desperate Housewives Hong Kong style! Monica Mung Ka-Ka, Hilary Ting Mui-Heung and 'Fat' Cho Mei-Ngo are housewives in modern-day Hong Kong whose lives are turned upside down when they discover their husbands have hidden secrets. They become involved in a mysterious suicide and disappearance, while all the while competing to see who can become the head of the local PTA.