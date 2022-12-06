Not Available

The Famous Jett Jackson was the first fictional Disney Channel Original Series. It premiered in 1998. It's stars Lee Thompson Young as Jett Jackson, a kid actor who has his own show called "Silverstone". Seeking out a normal life, he moves back to his hometown of Wilsted, and works on the show there. He and his two best friends, J.B. and Kayla, have all sorts of cool adventures along with his other friends Cubby, and Riley. And maybe a bit of Nigel. Silverstone is a spy who works for Mission Omega Matrix(M.O.M), and goes on individual missions with his partner, Hawk, and his mentor, Artemus, and saves the world from villians like Dr. Hippnoto and The Rat.