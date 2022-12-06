Not Available

The Famous Teddy Z is a sitcom that showed us the world of Hollywood talent agents. Jon Cryer stars as Teddy Zakalokis, a temporary mail room employee of UTA (Unlimited Talent Agency), who gets sent to the airport to pickup a client, a world famous actor and a complete jerk. After putting up with this actor's attitude, Teddy punches him; the actor likes this show of guts and demands that Teddy become his agent, much to the dismay of his former agent, Al Floss. The premise is based upon an incident that really happened with Marlon Brando. The series revolved around the agency and Teddy's home life with his brother and a grandmother who is bewildered by Teddy's new career, she'd prefer Teddy as a baker. Picked by the critics as a sure winner, the series didn't last an entire season. Most viewers probably didn't understand the Hollywood in-jokes. The show was created by Hugh Wilson who also gave us WKRP in Cincinnati.