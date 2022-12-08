Not Available

A celebration of the intense passion of the super-fan, The Fanatics pits three contestants against each other in a bid to be proven the most devoted. Their obsessions are all-consuming. Their infatuation is deep-rooted. Their knowledge is unparalleled. And now these super fans will do battle in a high-tension, high-stakes game show that puts their knowledge to the ultimate test to crown only one player The Fanatic. Over a series of rounds three contestants will have to demonstrate incredible powers of recall, observation, dexterity and an unprecedented level of knowledge of their chosen subject.