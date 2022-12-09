Not Available

Following on from the success of Channel 4’s ‘Animal Farm’, ‘The Farm Revealed’ takes a more in depth look at how the science behind genetic manipulation, cloning, tissue engineering and bionics actually works. Presented by Rufus Hound and Dr Chris Smith the series shows how to control a robot using the power of the mind, make bacteria glow in the dark, grow a burger without killing a cow, go about cloning Britney Spears, and solve a crime using DNA. The live studio audience debate the ethical and moral issues with our resident scientist and his special guests.