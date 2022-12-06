Not Available

24 year old Carl Galton represents a new kind of London gangster. In his relentless pursuit of wealth and status, signalled by luxury cars and designer clothes, Carl is brutally efficient and has scant regard for any traditional notions of honour. Following his brother's death in and east-End bar brawl, his focus shifts from protection rackets in North London to the territory of the old school East-End 'firms' - and he is prepared to use any means necessary to establish dominance there.