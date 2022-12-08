The Fear (2012)

Not Available

The Fear is a new six episode risqué hidden camera show, in which unsuspecting members of the Irish public are accosted by bizarre characters all over the country. Including the Irrational Zookeeper (Jennifer Maquire) who informs the visitors of ridiculous animal "facts". The Russian Street Walker Irinka (Hilary Rose) who just wants to make sure her army of "girls" are taken care of whilst trying to make a life for herself in this country. The Naked Man (Ross Browne) is...well..a naked man on a mission. And our forever lost American tourist Bobby Benderman (Chris Tordoff) drives people mad with his misinterpretations of Ireland. They've stormed across Ireland pranking the public and spreading the Fear. Tune in Monday nights at 9:30pm on RTÉ Two.