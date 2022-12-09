The Fear (2015)

Not Available

The Fear is an amateur horror film competition searching for the next big horror director. The short films are judged by a cinema audience, who will reveal which films scared them silly and which deserve to walk away with a prize, before world renowned horror director Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project) takes over the reins as the judge for the final. Host Matthew Giffen controls the show from the projection room, guiding viewers through the competition with wit, charm and a small dose of creepiness, as he brings the phenomenon of homemade horror into the living room.