The Feed (US)

Not Available

The Feed features three unique and distinctly opinionated hosts, sharing their take on today’s most innovative food trends. Culinary expert Gail Simmons; superstar chef Marcus Samuelsson; and comedian and food writer Max Silvestri anchor a rollicking adventure into the world of culinary and food culture in America. Each episode of The Feed pits the unlikely combination of these three personalities against each other in unconventional food challenges that allow each competitor to show off their unique perspectives on the food world. Viewers are exposed to the most recent food trends as Gail, Marcus and Max take quirky, fun-spirited competition outside the kitchen and onto the streets of New York City.