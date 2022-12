Not Available

The Ferals are the original urban wild bunch. Rattus the Rat, their leader, is tough and streetwise ” and constantly arguing with Modigliana, the cat with a definite sense of style, if not taste. Along with Mixy the rabbit and Derryn, the not-too-bright dog, they hang out in the shed at the bottom of Joe's garden. Living next door are the science student Leonard and guitar-playing medicine student Robbie. They're never too far from trouble, but always have maximum fun.