This play is about the story of Xia Dong Qing and Zhao Li, the soul ferryman, helping the souls who stayed in the world because they have something to do with them. Xia Dong Qing, who does not seem to have any sense of existence, has an unknown secret. He has special eyes. He can see sentient beings in another world, commonly known as the Yin and Yang Eyes, and communicate with them. This secret caused Xia Dong Qing a lot of trouble.